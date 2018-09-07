Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21

FINAL

Brenham: 21

Waller: 28



The Bulldogs pick up their first win of the season! #txhsfb @WallerISD https://t.co/zo4JoIbM3v pic.twitter.com/bAJHVEyThZ — Houston Sports (@abc13sports) September 8, 2018

The Bulldogs rallied their way to their first win of the season Friday against Brenham High School.The ABC13's Game of the Week between the Bulldogs and the Cubs was a defensive showdown that left the teams deadlocked at halftime 7-7.The Brenham Cubs got the battle of 290 started with a huge run by running back Daylonn McCowan, notching the first touchdown of the game.But right before the half, the Waller Bulldogs would finally answer. A short touchdown run by Jamari Thompson evened the score right before the break.