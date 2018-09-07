Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --The Bulldogs rallied their way to their first win of the season Friday against Brenham High School.
The ABC13's Game of the Week between the Bulldogs and the Cubs was a defensive showdown that left the teams deadlocked at halftime 7-7.
The Brenham Cubs got the battle of 290 started with a huge run by running back Daylonn McCowan, notching the first touchdown of the game.
But right before the half, the Waller Bulldogs would finally answer. A short touchdown run by Jamari Thompson evened the score right before the break.
This is a developing story.
FINAL— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) September 8, 2018
Brenham: 21
Waller: 28
The Bulldogs pick up their first win of the season! #txhsfb @WallerISD https://t.co/zo4JoIbM3v pic.twitter.com/bAJHVEyThZ