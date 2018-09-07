GAME OF THE WEEK

Game of the Week: Waller Bulldogs beat Brenham 28-21

Waller Bulldogs got the "W" in ABC13's Game of the Week on Friday night.

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) --
The Bulldogs rallied their way to their first win of the season Friday against Brenham High School.

The ABC13's Game of the Week between the Bulldogs and the Cubs was a defensive showdown that left the teams deadlocked at halftime 7-7.

The Brenham Cubs got the battle of 290 started with a huge run by running back Daylonn McCowan, notching the first touchdown of the game.

But right before the half, the Waller Bulldogs would finally answer. A short touchdown run by Jamari Thompson evened the score right before the break.
This is a developing story.
