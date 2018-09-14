No amount of rain or lightning could stop these two rivals from facing off on Friday night. But in the end, the East Bernard Brahmas defeated the Boling Bulldogs, 20-0, to remain undefeated on the season.Both teams started off sluggish with the wet conditions, eventually being forced back into the locker room due to lightning.The delay would last over an hour, but it allowed East Bernard to regroup and come out swinging.A deep pass from quarterback Hunter Goudeau to Daniel Stearman put East Bernard on the board midway through the second quarter.Wet conditions led to fumbles by both teams in the third quarter, but East Bernard managed to convert a takeaway into points off a 7-yard touchdown run heading into the fourth.The Brahmas managed to tack on one final touchdown in the fourth quarter after an interception, leading to the final score.With the win, East Bernard moves to 3-0 on the season and will take on the Edna Cowboys next week.Meanwhile, the Boling Bulldogs fall to 0-3 and will look for their first win of the season next week against the Westbury Christian Wildcats.