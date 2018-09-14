SPORTS

Game of the Week: East Bernard shuts out Boling to remain undefeated

EMBED </>More Videos

The East Bernard Brahmas move to 3-0 on the season after a shutout of the Boling Bulldogs.

BOLING, Texas (KTRK) --
No amount of rain or lightning could stop these two rivals from facing off on Friday night. But in the end, the East Bernard Brahmas defeated the Boling Bulldogs, 20-0, to remain undefeated on the season.

Both teams started off sluggish with the wet conditions, eventually being forced back into the locker room due to lightning.

The delay would last over an hour, but it allowed East Bernard to regroup and come out swinging.

A deep pass from quarterback Hunter Goudeau to Daniel Stearman put East Bernard on the board midway through the second quarter.

Wet conditions led to fumbles by both teams in the third quarter, but East Bernard managed to convert a takeaway into points off a 7-yard touchdown run heading into the fourth.

The Brahmas managed to tack on one final touchdown in the fourth quarter after an interception, leading to the final score.

With the win, East Bernard moves to 3-0 on the season and will take on the Edna Cowboys next week.

Meanwhile, the Boling Bulldogs fall to 0-3 and will look for their first win of the season next week against the Westbury Christian Wildcats.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgame of the weekfriday night footballhigh school footballfootballWharton County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jay triples in 8th, D-backs top Astros 4-2, races tighten
Game of the Week: Boling FD teaches kids about fire safety
ABC13's Game of the Week: East Bernard at Boling Sept. 14
Game of the Week: East Bernard gets fueled up for game day
More Sports
Top Stories
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
Fiestas Patrias parade celebrates 50 years in Houston
Harris Co. Animal Shelter needs help amid major occupancy crisis
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Alvin ISD male cosmetology student suspended for wearing makeup
Boling FFA teacher's legacy of winning inspires students
East Bernard runner won't let impairment slow her down
Show More
Game of the Week: East Bernard gets fueled up for game day
Police: Man stabs family cat while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke to face off in 3 debates
Increase in mosquitoes could last for months: Expert
Man allegedly caught exposing himself to girl at Family Dollar
More News