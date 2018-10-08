Game of the Week: Deer Park at North Shore Oct. 12

Week seven of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us to Galena Park, where the Deer Park Deer will take on the North Shore Mustangs.Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.Here's some information about the two teams:Deer Park Deer 2018 record: 1-3North Shore Mustangs 2018 record: 5-0Deer Park head coach: Austin FlynnNorth Shore head coach: Jon Kay