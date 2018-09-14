Tucked away in the southeastern part of Wharton County, you'll find the tiny town of Boling.With a population under 1,000 people, this sleepy area doesn't even qualify as a municipality.But it isn't always population that makes a community.Firefighters with Boling's Volunteer Fire Department spent the day Friday with students at Newgult Elementary School.The department taught kids about fire safety, but they also had some fun, pretending to be Darth Vader with their breathing masks."It was amazing and kind of scary," said 8-year-old Cotton Malone.The firefighters are all volunteers who have other full-time jobs."All of our volunteers here, we do it with the same common goal, and that's to help the community," said Fire Chief Leon Sanchez.