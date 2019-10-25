Sports

GAME DAY: Astros' schedule for the rest of the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The World Series is underway, and the Houston Astros are slated to host four games of the best-of-seven series.

RELATED: Houston celebrates Astros' ALCS win

The Washington Nationals, though, jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after the first two games in Houston.

Here's the entire schedule for the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Nationals:

GAME 1: Nationals 5, Astros 4.

GAME 2: Nationals 12, Astros 3.

GAME 3: Friday, Oct. 25: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 4: Saturday: Oct. 26: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 5 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 27: 7:07 p.m. CT (Washington)

GAME 6 (If necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 29: 7:07 p.m. CT (Houston)

GAME 7 (If necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30: 7:08 p.m. CT (Houston)

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston one of the best places to find a job right now
Missing Carnival cruise ship passenger appears to have jumped
HFD widow denied citizenship oath weeks after husband's death
Teen dies after being ambushed by group of men while pumping gas
Down about the Astros? Don't worry, we're still Clutch City
Actress Felicity Huffman released from prison after 11 days
Cold front brings heavy rain and colder temperatures
Show More
Astros fans cover Walgreens sign because it looks like Nats logo
Grab the kids and enjoy a FREE monster party this weekend
3 road closures to know this weekend in Houston
Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush
Authorities arrest 2 more in UK's gruesome truck deaths case
More TOP STORIES News