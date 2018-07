Can it get more adorable than this? Galveston Island announced they will hold the Ohana Dog Surf Competition on July 21 at 27th and Seawall. It will take place from 8 a.m. until noon.This event is part of Surf Dogs, a partnership between Ohana Surf & Skate and the Galveston Island Humane Society.Go on out and showcase the surfing skills your dog has! If you would like to register, you can go here