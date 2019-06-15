Galveston home to biggest bodybuilding competition: John Sherman's Muscle Beach Classic

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fitness and beach life go hand and hand. Which is why Galveston is home to one of the biggest bodybuilding competitions around.John Sherman's Muscle Beach Classic is a favorite for bodybuilders from all parts."It is one of the last events in the Houston area," says Rachel Sensat.Dustin Sensat adds, "It is going to bring out the best talent in Texas. I keep saying it over and over again. There are a lot of shows that people show up to, but people prepare for this show all year. It is one of the last shows in Texas for that national stage."Rachel and Dustin own Space City Iron and along with competing, they also train several athletes. They are currently training Shelby Harper, who balances her time as an officer and a competitor."It would mean a lot," says Harper. "That is my goal, to try to get one of the top spots in the show."David Cuff retired from military service in 2017 and has dealt with depression. He uses bodybuilding as his therapy, with the nationals in his future."(John) Sherman is one of those shows, it is a big tough one," Cuff said. "I will make sure I am ready for nationals before nationals. So if I can compete here and bring it, I know I am going to be ready for nationals."