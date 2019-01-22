SUPER BOWL 53

Gallery Furniture customers could win big if Rams win Super Bowl

Why we love Mattress Mack (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gallery Furniture and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale are offering Texans a huge deal for the upcoming Super Bowl LIII.

Mattress Mack says customers could also win big if the Los Angeles Rams take home the victory against the New England Patriots in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

Customers will receive 50 percent of their purchase price back in cash or 100 percent back in Gallery Furniture in-store credit if the Rams win.

The deal is available at any of Gallery Furniture's three locations or online. Customers must purchase $5,000 or more worth of furniture, or Tempur-Pedic sleep sets.

The company says purchases can be made until Sunday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.

"The Big Game is a great opportunity for Houstonians to fill their homes with beautiful new furniture and mattresses," Mattress Mack says. "We never know how the game is going to turn out - but we do know we are blessed to be in a position to make this offer available for our community."

