Fun, random and weird Super Bowl LIII prop bets.

Want to make a Super Bowl wager, but don't understand the game of football? With over 900 proposition (prop) bets available, fans can make wagers on the game and everything else surrounding the Super Bowl festivities.Prop bets are wagers on things that do not directly decide the outcome of the game. They are often small wagers that can be made on random, weird and sometimes fun details surround the Super Bowl.Here are some examples:Which will be higher? The amount of points James Harden scored last night against Utah or Rams quarterback Jared Goff's pass attempts.There's the big question of whether or not patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will retire after the game. Tom Brady has shut down retirement rumors, but Gronk has left the question unanswered.President Donald Trump is always a topic of discussion, even at the Super Bowl. Wagers can be made on the number of times the president will tweet on the day of the big game, as well as how many times his name will be mentioned during the broadcast.