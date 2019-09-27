abc13 plus

Ft. Bend Marshall boasts trio that can burn on field and on track

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend Marshall Buffs have become an established contender this football season.

They began the season winning three straight and lost a competitive game last week against state powerhouse Manvel.

So, what's the secret of the Buffaloes this season? It's simply the idea of outrunning the competition.

In high school, playing multiple sports at the same time is not unheard of, and the Buffaloes' trio of quarterback Malik Hornsby, running back/receiver Devon Achane, and cornerback Syl Labome are three members of the state championship relay team for the Marshall track team.

"We can always get better," said Hornsby and Achane, who was part of last year's team that set the second fastest 4x100 relay time in history at 39.99 seconds.

In all, the Marshall track team has won four state titles in the last five years. This past spring, the team won its second straight state title, with all three boys relay teams notching championships.



Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through the ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissouri cityabc13 plus missouri cityabc13 plushigh school sportshigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS
Jazz musician starts foundation for young aspiring musicians
Experience rich Texas history at the Dewalt Heritage Center
13-year-old singer hopes to follow in Beyoncé's footsteps
84-year-old gym in Missouri City gets long-awaited upgrade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman admits to killing beloved coach out of jealousy
2 students charged in school fight that left 13-year-old dead
Delta employee arrested after $300,000 goes missing
Small Texas studio holds photo possibly worth a million dollars
DoorDash says data breach affects nearly 5 million users
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Pastor charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old girl
Show More
Facebook post may lead to transgender woman's killer
Capacity crisis at Pasadena Animal Shelter means $25 adoptions
Worker rescued after fall at water treatment plant
Man found guilty of killing Stay family in 2014 massacre
TIMELINE: 6 members of family killed in their home in Spring
More TOP STORIES News