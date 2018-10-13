HOUSTON, Texas --Justin Verlander and the World Series champion Houston Astros face Red Sox lefty Chris Sale when they visit Fenway Park for Game 1 of the AL Championship Series.
Saturday night's game will be a rematch of Game 1 of last year's ALDS, when the Astros jumped on Sale for seven runs in five innings. The two All-Stars also both came out of the bullpen in Game 4, when Boston was eliminated.
Verlander is 16-9 with a 2.52 ERA. He led the AL with 290 strikeouts and beat Cleveland in the ALDS last week. Sale is 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA. He started and relieved vs. the Yankees in the ALDS.
Boston slugger J.D. Martinez will be facing the team where he made his big league debut in 2011.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora is another Houston veteran. He was the Astros' bench coach last year during the team's run to its first title.
