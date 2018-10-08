FRIENDLY WAGER: Top cops wager in Battle of Texas game

Friends become foes as the Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.Even police departments are getting involved in the festivities.Chief Ray Garivey of the Freeport Police Department made a friendly wager with Constable David Thacker of Brazoria County Precinct 1's Office.Garivey was rooting for his beloved Texans, while Thacker supported his Cowboys.Now it looks like Thacker will be forced to stand out on Brazosport Boulevard with a sign supporting the Texans, while wearing a dress, wig and heels.Chief Garivey, confident in a win all along, says Thacker will be making good on the wager on Tuesday morning.