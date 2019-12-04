Vype

This freshman holds every swim record at Fort Bend Christian Academy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Inside the Fort Bend Christian Academy gym is a board of record-holders for several sports.

Grant Klatt owns virtually every swim record on the board... as a freshman.

Now, Klatt enters his sophomore season even more prepared than last year. His goals don't stop there, as he's emerging as one the most recruitable swimmers in the state of Texas.

This article and video are available through our partnership at VYPE Houston.
