Four Houston Astros named as Gold Glove finalists

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Regardless of the outcome of the World Series, which the Astros currently trail 0-2, they are going to receive a plethora of individual awards.Rawlings released the finalists for the 2019 Gold Glove Awards Thursday afternoon, and four Astros players were named.Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick all have a chance to earn some extra hardware on Nov. 3, when the winners will be announced on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight."Altuve has one Gold Glove back in 2015, and Reddick won his sole award in 2012 with the Oakland Athletics. Bregman and Gurriel have the opportunity to win their first Gold Glove.The Astros are currently in Washington, D.C., as they prepare for Game 3 of the World Series against the Nationals on Friday.