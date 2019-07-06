Sports

Four cricket teams battling it out in Pearland tournament

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- In Pearland, fans can watch some of the best cricket in the area with international flavor, and a local feel.

"This is the 5th edition of the Houston Premiere League 2019," said Muneer Majid, the chief organizer of the tournament.

"We have four franchise teams, and they are battling it out."

Julien Fountain is a coach with international experience and has come away impressed with the tournament.

"There are guys who have played cricket, in both the U.S. and international," Fountain said.

Cricket may not get the mass appeal as some of the other sports here in the U.S., but it does have quite the history here.

"The longest standing cricket rivalry is not between India and Australia, or India and Pakistan," says Brian Walters. "It is from the U.S. and Canada and that rivalry started in 1844."

As for Houston's Cricket community, it keeps growing and growing.

