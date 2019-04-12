Foster HS football star making a run for greatness on track

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Foster's Collin Williams had a breakout season for the Falcons, who made a run to the Regional Semis before falling to Shadow Creek.The 6-foot-2 safety was just getting warmed up.In January, the transition began to track - the sport that will take him to the next level.Williams has the top Class 5A 800-meter time in the state of Texas as 1:53.21 - a brutal race of speed and endurance.