Sports

Fort Bend Marshall takes gold in UIL State Track & Field Meet

AUSTIN, Texas -- The legend of Fort Bend Marshall track continues to grow.

Heading into the 2019 UIL State Track & Field Meet, the Buffs were seeking what could be their fourth team title in the last five years and their relay teams were the talk of the country.

Living up to those expectations can be tough for some teams but not Fort Bend Marshall.

"There's not really pressure," Korey King said. "It just makes us run harder because we know there's always someone out there to beat us. We have a target on our back."

The target couldn't have been any bigger on Friday night.

Fort Bend Marshall took gold in the 4100, 4200 and 4400-meter relays, Devon Achane won the 200-meter dash and the Buffs claimed the Class 5A Men's Team State Championship for the fourth time in the last five years.

You can read more on this story through our partners VYPE Houston.

SEE OTHER VYPE STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaustinfort bend countymissouri cityvypehigh schooltexas news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News