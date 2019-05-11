Fort Bend Marshall takes gold in UIL State Track & Field Meet

AUSTIN, Texas -- The legend of Fort Bend Marshall track continues to grow.Heading into the 2019 UIL State Track & Field Meet, the Buffs were seeking what could be their fourth team title in the last five years and their relay teams were the talk of the country.Living up to those expectations can be tough for some teams but not Fort Bend Marshall."There's not really pressure," Korey King said. "It just makes us run harder because we know there's always someone out there to beat us. We have a target on our back."The target couldn't have been any bigger on Friday night.Fort Bend Marshall took gold in the 4100, 4200 and 4400-meter relays, Devon Achane won the 200-meter dash and the Buffs claimed the Class 5A Men's Team State Championship for the fourth time in the last five years.