This freshman holds every swim record at Fort Bend Christian Academy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Inside the Fort Bend Christian Academy gym is a board of record-holders for several sports.

Grant Klatt owns virtually every swim record on the board... as a freshman.

Now, Klatt enters his sophomore season even more prepared than last year. His goals don't stop there, as he's emerging as one the most recruitable swimmers in the state of Texas.

