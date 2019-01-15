SPORTS

John Wetteland faces charge of sex abuse of child under 14

A former major league pitcher born in the Bay Area is now facing sex abuse charges. John Wetteland was arrested in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DENTON, Texas --
Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland has been arrested and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14.

Denton County jail records show Wetteland was arrested Monday and freed on $25,000 bond. No attorney was immediately listed to speak for the 52-year-old Wetteland, who lives in Trophy Club, 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Further details on the investigation weren't immediately available. The Denton County district attorney's office didn't immediately return a message Tuesday.

Wetteland was MVP of the 1996 World Series with the New York Yankees. He's a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

The All-Star closer was 48-45 with 330 saves and a 2.93 ERA from 1989-2000, also playing for Montreal.
