CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --Mack Brown will once again be coaching football at the University of North Carolina, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
Brown, 67, was first hired as UNC's football coach in 1988. He had winning seasons in eight consecutive years, culminating in a top 10 ranking in the 1996-97 season.
Brown then left UNC to be the head coach at Texas. He coached UT for 16 seasons, amassing a 158-48 record and winning a national title in 2005.
Since retiring from football in 2013, Brown has been an analyst for ESPN.
In 2018, Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Brown will take over the Tar Heel football program coming off back-to-back losing seasons.
Former head coach Larry Fedora was fired Sunday morning after losing to NC State in overtime, and ending the season with just one conference win.