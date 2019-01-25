SPORTS

Sweet Lou Dunbar's Harlem Globetrotters number to be retired at Fertitta Center ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

Former UH Cougar to have Harlem Globetrotters number retired in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former UH Cougars basketball star is returning to his alma mater next month to see his Harlem Globetrotters number retired.

The legendary traveling group of ballers will retire "Sweet" Lou Dunbar's No. 41 when the team visits Fertitta Center for the first of three nights, starting Feb. 15.

Dunbar, who currently resides in Houston, was inducted to the UH Hall of Honor. He currently serves as the Globetrotter's director of player personnel and head coach.

Dunbar is entering his 42nd season with the Globetrotters. He will be the eighth different member to have his number retired. Wilt Chamberlain was the team's first honoree.

Dunbar's son, "Sweet" Lou Dunbar II, will actually have the opportunity to wear No. 41 before it is taken out of circulation.

According to the Globetrotters, Dunbar averaged 23 points and seven rebounds a game for the University of Houston and was one of the first big men to play point guard for a major university, in addition to playing at center and forward. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 and was later discovered by a Globetrotters scout during a summer pro league while playing with the Houston Rockets.

Tickets for the Globetrotters' show at Fertitta Center are available here.

Harlem Globetrotters show off their skills on Fertitta Center tour
EMBED More News Videos

The Harlem Globetrotter are ready to flip, spin and shoot their way through UH's Fertitta Center.

Harlem Globetrotters offering free tickets to furloughed government workers
EMBED More News Videos

The Harlem Globetrotters are offering free tickets to government workers during the shutdown.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsentertainmentHarlem GlobetrottersHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Golden State Warriors visit Pres. Obama while in Washington
Chris Paul set to return to Rockets lineup vs. Orlando
Westgate sets James Harden's over/under at highest-ever 42.5 points
Didn't get a voucher for Astros FanFest? There's still a chance
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
New video shows moments before woman shot outside her home
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Chris Paul set to return to Rockets lineup vs. Orlando
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Pizza order leads to arrest of man who allegedly stole IDs
Show More
Didn't get a voucher for Astros FanFest? There's still a chance
Blood, screams, arrest: First date turned into a nightmare
Overturned cement truck blocks North Freeway ramp
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Teen shot friend during argument over girlfriend: Prosecutors
More News