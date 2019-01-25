HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A former UH Cougars basketball star is returning to his alma mater next month to see his Harlem Globetrotters number retired.
The legendary traveling group of ballers will retire "Sweet" Lou Dunbar's No. 41 when the team visits Fertitta Center for the first of three nights, starting Feb. 15.
Dunbar, who currently resides in Houston, was inducted to the UH Hall of Honor. He currently serves as the Globetrotter's director of player personnel and head coach.
Dunbar is entering his 42nd season with the Globetrotters. He will be the eighth different member to have his number retired. Wilt Chamberlain was the team's first honoree.
Dunbar's son, "Sweet" Lou Dunbar II, will actually have the opportunity to wear No. 41 before it is taken out of circulation.
According to the Globetrotters, Dunbar averaged 23 points and seven rebounds a game for the University of Houston and was one of the first big men to play point guard for a major university, in addition to playing at center and forward. He was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 and was later discovered by a Globetrotters scout during a summer pro league while playing with the Houston Rockets.
Tickets for the Globetrotters' show at Fertitta Center are available here.
