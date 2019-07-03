Vype

Former The Woodlands coach Mark Schmid to take over Oak Ridge program

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Former The Woodlands coach Mark Schmid is heading back to the sidelines this fall.

According to an email that was sent to VYPE, Oak Ridge coach Dereck Rush is leaving the program to take another job as an Athletic Director outside of Conroe ISD. Schmid will take over as the interim head coach and athletic director at Oak Ridge High School while the district works to permanently fill the position.

"Coach Rush has done a wonderful job in his years at Oak Ridge," the email stated. "We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."

Check out the full story through our partner VYPE Houston.

SEE ALSO:
VYPE Houston names top boys and girls athletes of 2019

EMBED More News Videos

Houston's best HS athletes showcased at ABC13



FROM 2016: The Woodlands High School playing for more than title
EMBED More News Videos

The Woodlands High School football team playing for much more than a title this weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthe woodlandsvypehigh school sportshigh school football
VYPE
Kingwood HS alum Travis Swanson reflects on NFL career
Fastest HS track star tops Houston prep athletes list
Houston area's best volleyball players take over Gator Bayou
North Shore gets rings from thrilling state title win
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News