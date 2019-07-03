Former The Woodlands coach Mark Schmid to take over Oak Ridge program

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5345176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's best HS athletes showcased at ABC13

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Former The Woodlands coach Mark Schmid is heading back to the sidelines this fall.According to an email that was sent to VYPE, Oak Ridge coach Dereck Rush is leaving the program to take another job as an Athletic Director outside of Conroe ISD. Schmid will take over as the interim head coach and athletic director at Oak Ridge High School while the district works to permanently fill the position."Coach Rush has done a wonderful job in his years at Oak Ridge," the email stated. "We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors."