Former Texan Christian Covington enjoying time with The Sunshine Kids Foundation

Christian Covington shows his support for The Sunshine Kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christian Convington has developed some great relationships with the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The former Texans player teamed up with the Sunshine Kids Foundation for their 4th Annual Football Training Camp.

Covington treats these families like his own.

"A lot more than switching teams to get me away from these kids," says Covington. "I'm blessed. Shoot, I'm getting emotional thinking about it."

Covington has impacted so many lives, like 14-year-old, Eden Green. We have profiled Green throughout the years on ABC13, and we were just told that she beat cancer for the second time last week.

The Sunshine Kids Foundation and Covington have been there for her every step of the way.

"It has been a rough four years but a good four years, with the Sunshine Kids," says Green. "He is family. We are very close. We text on a regular basis."

