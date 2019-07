EMBED >More News Videos Summer camps shaped St. Pius X star into ultimate leader

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multi-time state champion head football coach Robin Kirk has died.The former St. Pius X and Austin High School coach passed away Sunday.His latest coaching stint was at HISD's Austin campus.Before that, Kirk led the St. Pius Panthers to state titles in 1999, 2006 and 2007.His legacy with the Panthers program is not just limited to coaching. He won state titles also as a player.Kirk was 64 years old.