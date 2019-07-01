National Footbal League

Ashton Youbuty suing NFL over disability benefits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ashton Youboty played in the NFL for six seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. After being denied disability benefits, he is fighting back.

Youboty is suing the NFL for what he claims is a false denial. Since his last NFL game, he has dealt with various injuries throughout his body. He last played in the NFL in 2012.

Youboty is looking for $71,000 from the NFL in back benefits.
