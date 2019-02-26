SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Mike Bibby accused of groping teacher at Arizona high school

Fast facts about Mike Bibby

PHOENIX, Arizona --
Officials in a suburban Phoenix school district say police are investigating sexual abuse and harassment accusations lodged against former NBA player Mike Bibby, who coaches a school basketball team.

The Arizona Republic reports the Paradise Valley Unified School District issued a statement saying it was notified of the police investigation into claims against the Shadow Mountain High School head coach on Feb. 14.

The newspaper said that Phoenix Municipal Court granted a restraining order to a Shadow Mountain teacher last Friday.

According to the document, the teacher claims Bibby groped her and rubbed his genitals against her on school grounds in February 2017.

Bibby referred questions to his attorney, Donald Harris.

Harris denied the allegations, saying Bibby "did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form."

