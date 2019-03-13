Former Milby basketball standout now Houston Police Officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifteen years after leading Milby to an undefeated state championship, star player Jawann McClellan is now driving the streets as a Houston police officer.McClellan says he has always wanted to be an officer, but he has encountered many hardships along the way.After spending four season as an injured player in Arizona, he decided to cut his basketball career short.He then coached at Yates for six years and spent two years as a trainer.McClellan says he has remained close with his Milby teammates.The championship game they won against Ceder Hill was indeed a tough match up.McClellan finished that game with 31 points and won by five points.