Sports

Former Milby basketball standout now Houston Police Officer

EMBED <>More Videos

15th anniversary of Milby's undefeated State Championship.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifteen years after leading Milby to an undefeated state championship, star player Jawann McClellan is now driving the streets as a Houston police officer.

McClellan says he has always wanted to be an officer, but he has encountered many hardships along the way.

After spending four season as an injured player in Arizona, he decided to cut his basketball career short.

He then coached at Yates for six years and spent two years as a trainer.

McClellan says he has remained close with his Milby teammates.

The championship game they won against Ceder Hill was indeed a tough match up.

McClellan finished that game with 31 points and won by five points.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsports
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Coach Michael Center charged in college admissions scandal
TURN TO TED: Harvey victim needed a bed, gets much more
Mayor set to ban STAAR test within city limits
Grandmother of dead child doesn't want babysitter charged
Woman recalls grave site kidnapping by fatal wreck suspect
Shootout inside physical therapy office injures woman
Show More
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Santa Fe students working on benches to honor shooting victims
Galveston police officer arrested on child indecency charge
Shiner handles 1,000 shoes every year at RodeoHouston
Would you wear rodeo boots made out of fish?
More TOP STORIES News