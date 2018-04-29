HOUSTON TEXANS

Former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Karl "The Mailman" Malone is actually cheering for a Houston team. But it's not the Houston Rockets.

Karl posted a picture on Twitter of him sporting a Houston Texans hat after his son, KJ, signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

"'Nuff said. Let's go @HoustonTexans," Karl tweeted.



"Blessed for the @HoustonTexans to give me a shot as an UDFA. Y'all won't regret this decision," KJ wrote on Twitter.


It's not every day you see Karl cheering for a Houston sports team.

Rockets fans all remember the Jazz vs. Rockets rivalry in the 90s. Ask any Rockets fan, and most will tell you how much they disliked Karl.

But it looks like Houston sports fans will now have to start cheering for a Malone for a change.

Congrats, KJ! Welcome to H-town!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstwitterHouston Texansu.s. & worldHouston RocketsnflUtah JazzHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Little League WS vs. Texans: How to watch both this weekend
Texans' Kevin Johnson, Sammie Coates exit with concussions
Watson, Garoppolo sharp as Texans top 49ers 16-13
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News