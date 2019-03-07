high school football

Former Houston Texans player Jordan Black coaches at Ft. Bend Christian Academy

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Houston Texans player Jordan Black has worn many hats since his days with the franchise.

We have seen him as a physical trainer, and now, he is the head football coach at Fort Bend Christian Academy.

"I have always helped out. The offensive line, defensive line, helping with the track team right now," said Black. "But this represents a leap of what I am doing here, but it is going to be a great opportunity to implement the things I want to do."

Faith is very important to Black, and as the head football coach, he is just trying to win games.

"It is an opportunity to get to really know these kids. To mentor them, teach them how to be a man," said Black.

Black has not played in the NFL since 2012, so the likelihood that his current players ever saw him play is slim. But they can just look at him and know he has an athletic background.

