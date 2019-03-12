Former Houston Rocket involved in on-court fight in Cleveland

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4529734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than just baskets were thrown during the Rockets 124-115 win over the Lakers on Saturday night.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) -- On Sunday, the home arena of the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted a WWE pay-per-view, but it would seem like the sports entertainment company stuck around an extra day given the physicality seen on the court the following night.During the Cavs' win vs. the Raptors on Monday night, Cleveland's Marquese Chriss and Toronto's Serge Ibaka were ejected from the game after an in-game scuffle that involved some flying punches.Ibaka went to the floor after he and Chriss were battling for position under Cleveland's basket as the Raptors attempted a full-court pass that sailed out of bounds.Ibaka shoved Chriss from behind and grabbed near his neck before throwing a punch. Chriss responded with a punch before players from both teams separated the two. Ibaka immediately headed for the locker room and both players were kicked out after the officials conferred.A Raptors spokesman said Ibaka was reacting to something Chriss said to him after the Toronto player was knocked to the floor.Chriss was recently traded to Cleveland last month from the Houston Rockets.