Sports

Former Houston Rocket involved in on-court fight in Cleveland

EMBED <>More Videos

Former Rocket involved in on-court scuffle in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KTRK) -- On Sunday, the home arena of the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted a WWE pay-per-view, but it would seem like the sports entertainment company stuck around an extra day given the physicality seen on the court the following night.

During the Cavs' win vs. the Raptors on Monday night, Cleveland's Marquese Chriss and Toronto's Serge Ibaka were ejected from the game after an in-game scuffle that involved some flying punches.

Ibaka went to the floor after he and Chriss were battling for position under Cleveland's basket as the Raptors attempted a full-court pass that sailed out of bounds.

Ibaka shoved Chriss from behind and grabbed near his neck before throwing a punch. Chriss responded with a punch before players from both teams separated the two. Ibaka immediately headed for the locker room and both players were kicked out after the officials conferred.

A Raptors spokesman said Ibaka was reacting to something Chriss said to him after the Toronto player was knocked to the floor.

Chriss was recently traded to Cleveland last month from the Houston Rockets.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Fight breaks out during Rockets-Lakers game when punches thrown on court
EMBED More News Videos

More than just baskets were thrown during the Rockets 124-115 win over the Lakers on Saturday night.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsfighttoronto raptorsnbacleveland cavaliers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
At least 2 Houstonians indicted in college admissions scandal
Driver with horse in truck bed may face animal cruelty charges
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
WET WEDNESDAY: Periods of heavy rain and strong storms possible
11-year-old girl missing from southeast Houston
#TrashTag challenge encouraging people to get out and clean up
Show More
Family finds wrong body in loved one's casket
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Woman searches for lost pendant that contains mom's ashes
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
More TOP STORIES News