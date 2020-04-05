coronavirus deaths

Former Houston Oilers player Tom Dempsey dies of coronavirus

Legendary New Orleans Saints kicker and former Houston Oilers player Tom Dempsey has died from coronavirus.



Dempsey may have been best known for kicking a record setting 63-yard field goal while playing for the Saints in 1970. That record remained unbroken until 2013.



Dempsey died Saturday, according to a statement from the Saints.

Dempsey, who had been battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012, contracted the coronavirus on March 25, according to NOLA.com.

He was born without toes on his right foot so he wore a modified shoe with a flattened toe surface.

Dempsey went on to play for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Houston Oilers in 1977.

He is survived by his wife and three children. He was 73.

SEE RELATED LINK: Coronavirus: Houston death toll and number of infected rises





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscelebritycoronavirus deathscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
LIVE: Houston mayor rolls out child care tool for essential workers
Man who lost mother to COVID-19 mourning in quarantine
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Houston mayor rolls out child care tool for essential workers
2 H-E-B workers reportedly test positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
18-year-old claims she has COVID-19, would 'willfully spread' it
HISD to resume free meals for students today
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
Kroger testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
Show More
Austin seniors play virtual bingo with surprise celebrity host
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Should you touch your retirement during COVID-19 hardships?
Rice to begin housing Texas Medical Center employees
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
More TOP STORIES News