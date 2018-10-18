Former Astros 'Spacette' recalls fun times at Astrodome

April 9, 1965.The 8th Wonder of the World opened with a bang!"The Houston Astros played the New York Yankees, and Mickey Mantle, one of my favorite all-time players, hit the first home run," said Barbara Hauser. "I have special memories."Hauser was in her early 20s when she became a Spacette.She won't give us her current age, but all you need to know is that she can still fit into her outfit."My job was just basically an usher, to seat people, and (I) got lots and lots of exercise walking up and down those steps," she explained. "Didn't have to go to the gym very much at the time."Hauser and a friend planned on working at the Dome for a few weeks, but had so much fun, they both stayed for several years.Each Spacette went through hours of etiquette and personality training.They earned roughly $6 a game."I got to meet famous people, like Bob Hope, Elvis, the original Colonel Sanders, just people from all walks of life," Hauser said.Today, Hauser is still rooting for the Astros."We're Houston strong, we're Houston proud," she said. "We're never settled, and we're with the Astros all the way. Go Astros!"