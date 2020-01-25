Sports

Former Astros player, Keuchel apologizes for sign stealing scandal

By
Former Astros pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, has apologized for the Astros involvement in the sign stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

The new White Sox pitcher seemed surprised on how big the situation has gotten. "I think first and foremost, apologies should be in order ... for everyone on the team," Keuchel said.

"When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it's made to be right now."

Keuchel thinks we will not hear more from other teams. "It is what it is, that Mike said something and who knows? I don't think anyone else is going to come out and say something from other teams. They see what happened."

Follow David Nuno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncheatingmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive blast damage field treated as crime scene
What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion
Lawsuits already filed against company for deadly explosion
Here's how you can help neighbors impacted by blast
What to know about structural damage after explosion
This is the moment of the deadly explosion in northwest Houston
Avoid the area authorities are calling the 'hot zone'
Show More
Timeline of deadly northwest Houston explosion
What the company at center of deadly Houston blast does
Blast heavily damaged about 200 Houston homes
What to do now if your home was damaged by blast
Hear firefighters describe moment of deadly explosion
More TOP STORIES News