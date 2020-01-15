Sports

Former Astros manager on scandal: 'This is going to hurt us

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Very disappointed and saddened," was Phil Garner's initial reaction to learning about the sign-stealing scandal and subsequent dismissal of Astros manager A.J. Hinch and G.M. Jeff Luhnow.

Garner knows a lot about baseball. The man nicknamed "Scrap-iron" played major league baseball for 15 years and managed the Astros to the 2005 World Series.

"I do believe this is going to be a hard knock for the Astros, it's going to be tough to come back from," said Garner.

Garner says as a manager, you do everything you can to get your team back on track, but it doesn't always work out, "No matter how much you set goals and say 'Let's put this behind us,' it causes disruption and a lot of times, it doesn't work like you want to."



"I want to be optimistic, but I'm afraid this is going to hurt us," said Garner.



Note: Watch the full interview with Phil Garner in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD leader 'saddened and angered' in wake of shooting
Bellaire HS shooting victim identified, student charged
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Record high of 81 degrees set in Houston
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
HPD officer injured in crash after chase in west Houston
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. plant
Show More
2 Houston sports teams offering fans much needed pick-me-up
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
2 still missing in Galveston after deadly boat crash with tanker
Judge blocks Pres. Trump order on refugee resettlement
Tip-toe through this new Texas-Tulips location
More TOP STORIES News