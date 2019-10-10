Sports

Former Astro Brian McCann retires after 14 seasons

ATLANTA, Ga. (KTRK) -- Former Houston Astros catcher announced his retirement from the MLB after 14 seasons.

McCann finishes his career as a seven-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger Award and one-time World Series Champion with the Astros in 2017.

He announced his retirement Wednesday evening to the media after the Braves lost Game 5 of the ALDS 13-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals, ending their season.

McCann was a key contributor to the Astros' 2017 championship run, hitting that pivotal home run in Game 5 of the World Series, which many remember. He also had key RBI doubles in Games 6 and 7 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees, his team prior to the Astros.

McCann spent the majority of his career with the Braves, playing in Atlanta from 2005-2013 and again in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonatlanta braveshouston astrosnew york yankees
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby born without skin breathing on his own after transplant
Children left alone by babysitter spark motel fire: fire marshal
Former coach heading to prison for sex with 16-year-old athlete
9-year-old to face 5 murder charges in deadly fire
Openly gay HS senior bullied after homecoming king nomination
Once-fugitive posed as teen to meet girl online for sex
Mayor Turner responds to criticism over federal flood funds
Show More
Houston Rockets holding free open practice for fans
ABC13 Evening News for October 9, 2019
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
Moped rider hit by driver was heading to new job: Friends
Tailgaters save Texans fan whose heart stopped at game
More TOP STORIES News