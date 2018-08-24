Former Alief Taylor linebacker looks to bring royal pain to opposing quarterbacks this season with the Texans

Houston Texans, rookie linebacker, Duke Ejioifor descends from royalty, and looks to bring royal pain to opposing quarterbacks this 2018 season.Ejiofor's path to the NFL started at Alief Taylor high school on the freshman B team on the defensive side of the ball. "He was very underrated all throughout his high school career, but had an incredible work ethic," says Taylor's head football coach, Brian Randle.That same work ethic is making Ejiofor look like a steal in the sixth round for the Texans, in two games this preseason he has recorded three tackles and three quarterback hits. Those achievements haved landed him a practice spot with the first-team defense during this 2018 training camp."I'm really trying to get better every day, obviously practicing with the first team is a huge opportunity for me. So I just try to improve and pay attention to the little things," says Ejiofor.Duke was born in Houston and is Nigerian royalty from his father's side of the family. The first year linebacker really does not pay attention to it "Here it really doesn't mean anything, it's just a good title for me I guess."His goal is to earn a spot with the Texans which has been a lifelong dream of his. "If I end up being on the roster I'll just try to represent for my family and friends and be the best player I can possibly be," said Ejiofor.The Texans will look to win their third game this preseason when they visit the L.A. Rams this Saturday at 3:00 p.m.