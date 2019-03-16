Sports

Former Aldine Davis star Edwards on cusp of NFL Dreams

As he prepares for the NFL Draft, Javier Edwards looks back at his time in Texas.

Javier Edwards is on the cusp of his dreams.

After being the big man on campus at Aldine Davis, a grinder at Blinn Junior College, and a defensive anchor at Colorado, Edwards is in position to become a professional athlete.

The 6'3", 325-pound defensive tackle has put in the work to have this opportunity to play in the NFL. He impressed at his recent Pro-Day, giving him hope to have his named called within the top seven rounds of the draft.

For more on this story, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.
