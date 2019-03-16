Former Aldine Davis star Edwards on cusp of NFL Dreams

Javier Edwards is on the cusp of his dreams.
After being the big man on campus at Aldine Davis, a grinder at Blinn Junior College, and a defensive anchor at Colorado, Edwards is in position to become a professional athlete.
The 6'3", 325-pound defensive tackle has put in the work to have this opportunity to play in the NFL. He impressed at his recent Pro-Day, giving him hope to have his named called within the top seven rounds of the draft.
For more on this story, visit our partners at VYPE Houston.
