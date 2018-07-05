SPORTS

Former Aggie Von Miller gets tattoos honoring Texas legends

EMBED </>More Videos

Von Miller gets tattoos honoring Texas legends (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Von Miller is all about his Texas roots. The Dallas native and former Aggie took to his Instagram account and showed off his new tattoos.


The tattoos honor DJ Screw and Selena, two Texas legends who are some of the most popular artists in music history. Miller has a plethora of tattoos and added the two to his thigh.

Selena is a famous Tejano artist from Lake Jackson. DJ Screw has ties with Houston and is labeled as the creator of "chopped and screwed."

Miller is currently with the Denver Broncos and was a Super Bowl champion in 2016.
