FOR THE CITY: UH Men's basketball team hoping to extend win streak vs. Temple tonight

The UH Men's basketball team takes on Temple in a sold-out game Thursday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The University of Houston Cougars basketball team is off to one of the best starts in school history as they get ready to face the only team they've lost to so far this season.

Right now, the Cougars are 20-1. They are ranked 13th in the nation, the team's highest ranking since 1984.

The Coogs will face off against the Temple Owls Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Fertitta Center.

The game starts at 6 p.m., but UH says it wants everyone in their seats early, and they're hoping to get a little help with that from your boss.

They tweeted out this excuse note, which requests that fans can leave work as much as three hours early.

We're not sure that one is going to fly, but you can try.


The evening match-up might also be a revenge game for the Coogs, whose only loss was to Temple.

Despite the hype around the basketball game, the players say they aren't going to let it go to their heads.

"The energy is great. The attention is just cool, but you can't get all caught up in that because if we were losing, we would not be getting any kind of love. Love is nice, but not what we live for," said UH guard Galen Robinson.


The Fertitta Center seats 7,100, but Thursday's game is standing room only.

If you don't have a ticket, there are only a few more chances to see the team play at home.

You can check the basketball schedule on the UH website.

Thursday's game will also air on ESPN2.

