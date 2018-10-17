Friday night lights has just gotten a new meaning after video shows one high school starting a new tradition during a home football game.Players, students and fans take a brief moment during the first quarter to wave at patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital across the street.The kids happily wave back.The new tradition at Jefferson High School is called the "Wave of Love."If this looks familiar, it's probably because The University of Iowa did it first.They call it the "Iowa Wave."Several schools since then have decided to partake in this tradition.