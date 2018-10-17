SPORTS

El Paso football team waves to children's hospital patients for 'Wave of Love'

EMBED </>More Videos

Players, students and fans take a few moments to wave at patients at the El Paso children's hospital across the street.

EL PASO, Texas --
Friday night lights has just gotten a new meaning after video shows one high school starting a new tradition during a home football game.

Players, students and fans take a brief moment during the first quarter to wave at patients at the El Paso Children's Hospital across the street.

The kids happily wave back.

The new tradition at Jefferson High School is called the "Wave of Love."

If this looks familiar, it's probably because The University of Iowa did it first.

They call it the "Iowa Wave."

Several schools since then have decided to partake in this tradition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportschildrenhospitalhigh school footballu.s. & worldEl Paso
SPORTS
Astros' Jose Altuve ruled out after fan interferes with Mookie Betts' attempt to catch fly ball
Twitter reaction to Red Sox-Astros fan interference call
Astros falling behind 6-5 down the stretch in ALCS Game 4
Fan weighs in on Astros' controversial interference call
More Sports
Top Stories
Fan weighs in on Astros' controversial interference call
Women behind the Astros weigh in on home run controversy
Astros falling behind 6-5 down the stretch in ALCS Game 4
Crosby ISD to eliminate 129 positions in budgetary layoffs
Astros cleared of cheating after photography claims
Astros unlikely to face Boston's Chris Sale in Game 5
Houston Rockets drop season opener vs. Pelicans
Texas mom spanks teen son with belt after he took her BMW
Show More
Pakistani TV host killed in wreck with big rig on SW Freeway
Parents say Pasadena teacher molested their children
Owners fighting HOA fines over truck parked in their driveway
Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises
Dickinson student arrested over alleged threat to 'kill everyone'
More News