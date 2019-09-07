Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dies of brain cancer at 38

ST. LOUIS -- Chris Duncan, the former outfielder who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2006 World Series, died Friday. He was 38.Duncan, the son of former St. Louis pitching coach Dave Duncan and brother of former major leaguer Shelley Duncan, died of brain cancer in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona."The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends," Cardinals Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. "Chris was an integral part of our 2006 championship team and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization."Duncan hit .257 with 55 home runs and 175 RBIs in 381 games in five seasons with the Cardinals. After his playing career, he worked as a sports radio host at WXOS-FM in St. Louis.