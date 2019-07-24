Sports

Firefighter for a day? Astros' Josh Reddick suits up during HFD fire station visit

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick appeared to fit right in with the Houston Fire Department during a visit to Fire Station 22 on Tuesday.

HFD went live on Facebook with the star as he suited up in a Hazmat suit at the station on Harrisburg.

After slipping out of the gear and back into his Astros jersey, Reddick stepped into one of the fire trucks for a tour.

Reddick's day in the life of a firefighter continued when he put on the full firefighter equipment.

The Astros Foundation presented the fire station with a Reddick jersey. He wears 22, the same number for the station.

In turn, Reddick received his own firefighter helmet.

Earlier this month, Reddick's teammates, Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp, stopped by Fire Station 17 to present a generous gift from OnStar as a thank you to the firefighters for their service.

The company surprised the firehouse with a pair of season tickets to Astros games and a new, fully-loaded and upfitted Chevrolet ambulance.


Station 17 also has a special connection to the hometown team. The station acts as the "still alarm" for the Astros, meaning they're responsible for responding to emergency calls at the ballpark.


Watch the presentation below.
EMBED More News Videos

Alex Bregman and Tony Kemp present HFD with new ambulance.



Last year, the Astros Foundation recognized HFD for its service and introduced the Adopt-A-Fire Station Program.

Station 18 on Telephone Road received a Tony Kemp jersey, which was fitting since his number is 18. Firefighters then presented Kemp with his own fire gear.

SEE ALSO: Stepping up to the plate: Get to know Astros standout Tony Kemp
EMBED More News Videos

Get to know more about Tony Kemp

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News