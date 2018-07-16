Final touches being put on Josh Reddick special needs field in Georgia

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is giving back to his hometown in Georgia. Finishing touches are being applied on Josh Reddick Field, which began construction in 2017. He said it is always right to give back to where you grew up.It is the only stadium in the area that's accessible to all children with special needs. The entire field is turf, making it easier for those in wheelchairs. The dugout will also be accessible for everyone.Thirty years ago, Reddick's father lost fingers and part of his arm in a work-related accident and Reddick said it was difficult at times. That was a factor in him wanting to give back to Effingham County.The $1 million field is nearing its opening to the public. Reddick said it will be a bigger accomplishment to see children's joy while playing than the actual field finishing construction.