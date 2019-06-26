Sports

Female fans risking arrest to hug baseball star Cody Bellinger

LOS ANGELES (KTRK) -- For two straight games, a female Dodgers fan has rushed the field to hug Cody Bellinger.

On Sunday, a 14-year-old fan jumped from the stands and onto the field to give Bellinger a hug.

Her moment during the top of the eighth inning was met with loud cheering from the crowd -- but it was cut short by security who detained her moments later and carried her off the field.

Going onto the field of play is considered a violation that will result in "immediate ejection and/or arrest and prosecution," according to the Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Code of Conduct.

"She came up to me and said 'I want a hug.' She gave me a hug, and then as she gave me a hug a security guard tackled her," said Bellinger after the game.



Cell phone video shows a woman running onto Chase Field in Phoenix Monday. She was removed by security and was banned from the field.

The Dodgers say there are now talks to add security around Bellinger.

Also during Sunday's game, a different fan was hit in the head by a foul ball off of his bat in the bottom of the first inning.

The young woman stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but she left about 15 minutes later for further attention. The Dodgers plan to extend the netting at the stadium as a result.
