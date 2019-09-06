Fan who won shoes in Supreme bag from P.J.Tucker recalls his race against time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Rockets fan did whatever it took to find P.J. Tucker's shoes, who is known as one of the biggest sneakerheads in the NBA.Erick Romero, the lucky winner, was up to date with Tucker's 'Sneaker Drops' on Instagram since Monday with hopes of getting a pair of his own.Tucker put on his Instagram story that he was looking through shoes, trying to find a pair to give away. There were hundreds of boxes surrounding him in the video."Like on Monday, he posted that he was going to do like 'Sneaker drops' around the Houston area," Romero said. "And on Monday, he did it when I was like five minutes away and I didn't make it."But on Wednesday, while he and his girlfriend were in the Galleria area, Romero received the notification that Tucker had posted a new video and he was not going to let this opportunity go.Tucker had posted that he would be giving away his Nike "Supreme" Foamposites.The pair of shoes was even placed in a Supreme bag, and Tucker dropped the shoes off at iPic Wednesday night. Whoever found the pair was the lucky winner."Right when I got there, he posted a story on his Instagram. It was a video of him at iPic," he said. "Right when we got out the parking lot, there was a car right in front of me going really slow, then we caught a red light. So, at that point, I just got out (of) the car and started running."Romero was dedicated to getting the shoes, he left his vehicle with his girlfriend and told her to meet him at the iPic parking lot.During that run, Romero said he ran as fast he could due to the thought that someone was going to beat him to it like before."I was like, 'He's going to be talking to somebody else, and I'm just going to be in the background,'" he said.But things looked up for the Rockets fan when he arrived."So I start walking toward the garage and I see a nice Rolls Royce, and I was like, 'That's PJ Tucker's car!' So he was outside his car, and I'm like 'P.J. Tucker!' And he gave me like a smirk, like, 'Oh yeah, you got them (the shoes).'"Romero says this moment was a once in a lifetime thing and can't wait for the upcoming season.With the amount of exclusive shoes Tucker possesses, one would hope he does more of these giveaways soon.