Sports

Fan who lost 100 lbs. asks Astros star to re-do photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Astros fan got the chance to retake a photo with her favorite player Lance McCullers Jr., marking the 100 pounds she lost since the two last shared a pose.

Lizzy Ovalle told ABC13 she got to take the re-do pic after she tweeted at the star pitcher earlier this month.

"Can we redo this photo?" Ovalle tweeted. "I've lost over a 100 lbs. since then. #please?"

Ovalle said her original photo with McCullers was after the Astros won the World Series in 2017. McCullers was doing a meet-and-greet appearance at an Academy store.

In response, McCullers was nothing but congratulatory to his fan.

"CONGRATS on that!!!! That's amazing. Yes, next time you see me.. let's do it!" he tweeted.




"Next time" was on Tuesday night at Benjy's in Rice Village, where McCullers was there for an event.

"(He's) a super nice guy. Really, really amazing guy, on and off the field," Ovalle said of McCullers.

She added she's such a big fan of the Astros that she used her wedding dress money to buy tickets to Game 7 of this past World Series. She's getting married sometime next year, and she said the wedding dress could wait.

The cuteness you need today: Meet Lance McCullers' adorable dogs
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's David Nuno visits with Astros pitcher Lance McCullers and his three pups: Minka, Riggins and Finn.



7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about Astros' pitching star, Lance McCullers Jr.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonweight losshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Camera found in Texas elementary school boy's bathroom
No charges for grandmother accused of killing young mom
Human trafficking in Katy prompts White House meeting
Live - Sondland at impeachment hearing: There was a quid pro quo
Volunteers needed at Houston Food Bank after accident
Here's what to expect from that cold front on the way
Show More
Your child's cold symptoms could be sign of something worse
These changes could affect your commute well into 2020
Houston Food Bank tossed nearly 2M pounds of contaminated food
Chris Watts murders turned into Lifetime movie
3 simple self-defense moves that could save your child's life
More TOP STORIES News