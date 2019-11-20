Sports

Fan who lost 100 lbs. asks Astros star to re-do photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Astros fan got the chance to retake a photo with her favorite player Lance McCullers Jr., marking the 100 pounds she lost since the two last shared a pose.

Lizzy Ovalle told ABC13 she got to take the re-do pic after she tweeted at the star pitcher earlier this month.

"Can we redo this photo?" Ovalle tweeted. "I've lost over a 100 lbs. since then. #please?"

Ovalle said her original photo with McCullers was after the Astros won the World Series in 2017. McCullers was doing a meet-and-greet appearance at an Academy store.

In response, McCullers was nothing but congratulatory to his fan.

"CONGRATS on that!!!! That's amazing. Yes, next time you see me.. let's do it!" he tweeted.




"Next time" was on Tuesday night at Benjy's in Rice Village, where McCullers was there for an event.

"(He's) a super nice guy. Really, really amazing guy, on and off the field," Ovalle said of McCullers.

She added she's such a big fan of the Astros that she used her wedding dress money to buy tickets to Game 7 of this past World Series. She's getting married sometime next year, and she said the wedding dress could wait.

