Fan in JJ Watt jersey rushes field during Texans-Chargers game

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- This fan went all out to possibly try and meet some of his favorite players.

A Texans fan in a J.J. Watt jersey rushed the field Sunday during the Texans-Chargers game.

No one exactly knows why he did it, but he actually seemed able to juke the security guards a few times.

The fan was eventually arrested. Who knows, maybe he just wanted to get close up with Watt.

The Texans beat the Chargers 27-20.

