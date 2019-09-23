Fan in JJ Watt jersey rushes field during Texans-Chargers game

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- This fan went all out to possibly try and meet some of his favorite players.
A Texans fan in a J.J. Watt jersey rushed the field Sunday during the Texans-Chargers game.
No one exactly knows why he did it, but he actually seemed able to juke the security guards a few times.
The fan was eventually arrested. Who knows, maybe he just wanted to get close up with Watt.
The Texans beat the Chargers 27-20.
