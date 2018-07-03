Famous LeBron James banner taken down in Cleveland

Unfortunately for Cleveland, this has happened before. The famous LeBron James banner that can be seen in Cleveland, Ohio, has been taken down after James recently announced his decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers.James had been with the Cavaliers from 2014-2018, his second stint with the organization. He first joined the Cavs in 2003 and left in 2010 for the Miami Heat to team up with friends Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.It is important to note that James is an Ohio native. He was born and raised in the city of Akron. James was the first selection in the 2003 NBA Draft coming out of high school to play for his hometown team.When announcing his return to the Cavaliers in 2014, James made a promise to deliver a championship to the city and end its 50+ year championship drought in any sport.That promise was fulfilled in 2016 when the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors in the NBA Finals and became the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals.