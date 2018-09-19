SPORTS

11-year-old Astros fan meets stranger who gave her his Astros replica ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Family meets man who gave replica ring to girl who lost hers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A heartwarming reunion that was caught on camera: 11-year-old Cali Austin met up with her good Samaritan, Brent Partin from Channelview.

Austin was at the Astros game Monday night for her brother's birthday, where she and her family and friends got World Series replica rings.

Cali is a huge Astros fan. Her family said she watches all the games at home, and her favorite player is Alex Bregman. So she was very excited to attend a game and get a replica ring, but at one point, it fell off her hand while she was clapping.

Partin, a lifelong Astros fan, saw her crying and gave her his ring. When asked why he gave up his ring, Partin said he lost his daughter five years ago. If she had lost her ring, he would have done anything to get her another one.

Cali's brother gave Partin his team's baseball ring to say thank you.

The family is also a part of an Astros fan group where several members want to return the favor and give Partin their rings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbaseballviralHoustonDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Sugar Land mom to compete in IRONMAN championship
'Ignorant:' JJ Watt reacts to superintendent's racist comments about Watson
O'Brien responds to superintendent's racist post about Watson
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
More Sports
Top Stories
No-kill shelter accused of putting down 'multitude' of animals
DEA plane with 3 people inside crashes into 2 cars
Plane goes off runway at small airport in Arcola
Mangled truck on 3 wheels keeps going to disbelief of drivers
'Black Panther' director joins LeBron James on 'Space Jam 2'
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania judge's office
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
Show More
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Woman covered head-to-toe to prevent mosquito bites
911 calls couldn't get help in time to save shark victim
3D-printed gun firm owner accused of paying for underage sex
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
More News