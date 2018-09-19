A heartwarming reunion that was caught on camera: 11-year-old Cali Austin met up with her good Samaritan, Brent Partin from Channelview.Austin was at the Astros game Monday night for her brother's birthday, where she and her family and friends got World Series replica rings.Cali is a huge Astros fan. Her family said she watches all the games at home, and her favorite player is Alex Bregman. So she was very excited to attend a game and get a replica ring, but at one point, it fell off her hand while she was clapping.Partin, a lifelong Astros fan, saw her crying and gave her his ring. When asked why he gave up his ring, Partin said he lost his daughter five years ago. If she had lost her ring, he would have done anything to get her another one.Cali's brother gave Partin his team's baseball ring to say thank you.The family is also a part of an Astros fan group where several members want to return the favor and give Partin their rings.